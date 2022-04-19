Show You Care
Area food pantries see increase in food insecurity since extra SNAP benefits came to an end

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More Iowans are visiting food pantries in recent weeks as extra SNAP benefits have come to an end. People who rely on the government food assistance program known as ‘SNAP’ were getting extra money because of the pandemic. Those extra benefits ended in the state at the end of March.

Metro Catholic Outreach in Cedar Rapids is hard at work to keep up with the demand of more people coming to the pantry for food.

”It’s a little scary some days as to A, the number of people who need help, but B, how do we meet that need and C, how do we do it with care and compassion,” explained Kate Getty, Executive Director at Metro Catholic Outreach.

Getty says the end of extra SNAP benefits combined with soaring food prices are leaving some food insecure for the very first time.

“I think we had 65% of our folks last week were brand new to our food pantry,” she said.

It’s not just Metro Catholic Outreach noticing the demand. HACAP Food Reservoir serves 7 counties and saw 1800 more households in March compared to the month prior.

”Once the decrease in SNAP benefits was right on our doorstep we really saw our numbers go up as a food bank, you know that’s 160 partner agencies all asking for more food,” said Aron Brecht, Volunteer Coordinator at HACAP.

This comes as retail donations to HACAP are down.

“You know if there’s not enough to sell obviously there’s not enough to donate so what we’ve been doing is purchasing a lot more food which isn’t necessarily the most sustainable practice,” Brecht explained.

HACAP has distributed 500,000 pounds of food so far in April, a 20% uptick compared to usual.

As more Iowans face food insecurity, those working to help are asking for more donations whether it be food, money, or time volunteering.

“If everybody does a little it can change the community,” said Getty.

