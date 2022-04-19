Area college presidents discuss affordability and equity in higher education

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday the Corridor Business Journal hosted a roundtable on the future of higher education. Presidents from Coe, Cornell, Kirkwood, Iowa, and Mount Mercy talked about affordability, enrollment challenges and opportunities, and the role that technology plays in education.

One of the topics during Tuesday’s roundtable was affordability when it comes to higher education. Something that, Cornell President Jonathan Brand says, goes hand in hand with equity among students.

“The notion of being equitable requires a deeper level of thought to really make sure that you are serving all of your students,” said Brand. “To have a process where students would apply for funding. And the goal of the funding was to help them continue their educational experiences, knowing that they had greater costs and expenses.”

He shared his story on dividing up CARES Act Funding, initially having it open to all students. Soon, a fellow faculty member changed his mind.

“The head of financial aid came to me and said, we don’t think this is the right way to allocate this money. We have a student, for example, whose family lives below the poverty line and they’ve asked for 50 dollars so that they can continue to eat for the next few days,” said Brand.

His story was one of many shared during the open discussion.

It was also one of many lessons, his fellow presidents like University of Iowa’s Barbara Wilson will take back to improve their own campus.

“Every time I meet college presidents I learn that we’re all in the same challenges together,” she said.

Dr. Wilson shared her goals and efforts for retention.

Right now, 40 percent of the undergraduate student body at Iowa is out of state.

Dr. Wilson says they want to see more and more of those students stay in state after they graduate every year.

“The more opportunities we can provide in the corridor and outside the corridor in terms of internships, career opportunities, and shadowing professionals and their job walks of life, all of those activities will help us to encourage students to think about Iowa for their future,” said Wilson.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.