Wind returns to eastern Iowa today, chilly weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is all about the wind once again and gusts over 40mph are likely all across our area. Highs will generally range from the upper 30s over far northeast Iowa to the mid-40s farther south. Clouds will be thickest over our northeast zone and an isolated shower may feasibly occur there this afternoon. Tonight, expect mostly clear sky and cold lows well down to the 20s. Tomorrow, clouds build in the afternoon ahead of our next system which still looks to bring us rain on Wednesday. At this time, there is no risk of anything severe with that system, though a few spots may pick up more than a quarter-inch of rainfall. A more active period of weather is still in the offing for Friday through Sunday as temperatures warm to the 60s and 70s. This may be a time period to watch for severe weather as well. Have a good week!

