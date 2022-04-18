‘We don’t like the fluctuations’ - Inconsistent weather impacting farmers into growing season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Planting season is almost here, with some farmers already getting the first seeds into the field. But this spring has brought all types of weather and for farmers consistency is key.

Wind like Monday’s across Iowa farm fields are drying them out a bit. Washington County farmer Brian Hora said that’s okay, but it’s the inconsistent warmth that is the bigger issue.

”We have plenty of moisture right now for planting. It’s summertime when we need the moisture anyhow. But moisture wise we’re in really good shape. If we could just get some heat that would make a lot of difference and really get everybody going hard,” said Hora.

In Jones County, farmer Guy Petersen said they typically like to have the ground temperature at least 50 degrees before they get into the fields.

He said so far, this year has been the complete opposite of last season.

”The crop got planted in a very timely fashion last year in some of the best planting conditions that anybody could ever ask for. So, this year, they usually say one follows the other, so this year’s probably going to be just the opposite. You just take it one day at a time,” said Petersen.

Hora said the struggle now, is just getting, and keeping, warmer weather.

”The hard thing about that as we’re planting is you’ve got living seeds out there. They’re no different than animals or humans or anything else. We don’t like the fluctuations,” said Hora.

Relying on mother nature... hoping for the right conditions to get out and get the season started.

