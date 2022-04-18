Rain and snow mix this evening, leading into a windy Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system bringing a taste of some wintry weather to the area exits tonight, leaving behind windy conditions.

Rain and snow that moves through this evening could lead to some minor slushy accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces, like decks or railings. In an area that sees a burst of heavier snowfall, a few roads could become temporarily slick. Use caution if you are in one of those spots. Temperatures tonight drop to the low 30s.

Highs on Monday only reach the mid 40s for most as gusts reach 35 to 45 mph at times. A warming trend begins after that, with a round of rain with some thunder by midweek. The end of the workweek into the weekend looks unsettled, but warmer as highs reach the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.