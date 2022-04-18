Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Rain and snow mix this evening, leading into a windy Monday

Rain and snow is still possible this evening.
Rain and snow is still possible this evening.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A storm system bringing a taste of some wintry weather to the area exits tonight, leaving behind windy conditions.

Rain and snow that moves through this evening could lead to some minor slushy accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces, like decks or railings. In an area that sees a burst of heavier snowfall, a few roads could become temporarily slick. Use caution if you are in one of those spots. Temperatures tonight drop to the low 30s.

Highs on Monday only reach the mid 40s for most as gusts reach 35 to 45 mph at times. A warming trend begins after that, with a round of rain with some thunder by midweek. The end of the workweek into the weekend looks unsettled, but warmer as highs reach the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Dalsing, in a formal portrait from his time with the Dubuque Police Department.
Dalsing, Dubuque’s former police chief for more than a decade, dies
Cedar Rapids fire on Saturday.
Fire at northwest side home in Cedar Rapids causes heavy damage
On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Linn County man injured in single vehicle crash Friday night
FILE - The Capitol is seen at dusk as Congress works to finish its tasks before the holiday...
Congressman will refer sexual harassment claims to federal investigators after i9 investigation

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, April 17
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, April 17
Rain/snow mix is possible in the afternoon and overnight for Easter Sunday
Rain/snow mix is possible in the afternoon and overnight for Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday forecast for eastern Iowa.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, April 16
Precipitation threatens the area by Sunday afternoon.
Some rain, possibly mixed with snow, likely on Sunday