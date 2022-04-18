Show You Care
Raging River ride at Adventureland to remain closed for 2022

By KCCI
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Raging River Ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona will remain closed in 2022.

KCCI reports the park’s new owners, Palace Entertainment, confirmed the decision Monday.

The Raging River Ride has been closed since July 2021 after a fatal accident in which a raft capsized, pinning riders underwater. Eleven-year-old Michael Jaramillo died in the incident and his brother, David, was seriously injured.

Following the incident, State inspectors said they found 17 separate safety violations and 11 specific issues in need of addressing before the ride can be legally reopened.

The park has since been bought by Palace Entertainment.

Adventureland officially has a new owner.

