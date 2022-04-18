New Kirkwood program for high school students aims to keep early childhood educators in the Iowa City area

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - As a junior in high school, Hayate Mustefa already has a head start on college. That’s because she has been able to take advantage of the courses offered at the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa. By the time she graduates next spring, she will be a certified nursing assistant.

“I think programs like this will help encourage students to start their professionalism and start taking charge of their own careers and their own futures,” said Mustefa.

The center’s newest academy is aimed at future early childhood educators. It’s a pilot program in partnership with the Iowa City School District and Kirkwood Community College.

Director Jon Weih said the idea stemmed from a need within the community.

“There’s a need in the community for more people to go into these early childhood professions,” said Weih.

Similar to the other classes students can take, this program is free for all Iowa City students.

The college credits students can earn through the Early Childhood Academy are also a step toward earning a paraeducator certification.

“They can take a series of courses that would culminate in them having a major of coursework that could be considered the equivalent of what a certified child development associate might be,” said Weih.

With this particular program, the goal is to encourage students to explore a career in early childhood education before they graduate.

If they like it, their hope is that those students stay close to home and pursue it nearby.

“Whether it’s early childhood or an education field, right now is a good time for them to look at that and say ‘Is this me? Is this something I can see myself doing down the road?’” said Weih.

Classes for this academy will begin this fall.

If the pilot goes well, they plan to extend this opportunity to other school districts nearby like Clear Creek Amana and Solon.

