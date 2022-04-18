Show You Care
Inmate convicted to addtional jail time in Anamosa State Penitentiary assault

Brandon Thoma
Brandon Thoma(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, inmate Brandon Thoma was sentenced to 15 years in prison for an assault that took place at the Anamosa State Penitentiary back in April 2021.

Thoma was sentenced to additional jail time for charges that stemmed from an assault he carried out on correctional staff in the Penitentiary on April 24th, 2021. He was charged with Willful Assault Causing Injury and Interference with Official Acts causing Serious Injury.

Originally, Thoma was sentenced to 45 years in prison after beating his mother, pushing her down a staircase, and trying to choke her with a shovel.

The new sentence of 15 years will be served consecutively to the previous jail sentence.

This is not the first instance of physical violence at the Penitentiary. On March 23rd, 2021, two inmates killed a nurse and correctional officer during a prison escape attempt.

