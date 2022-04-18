Inclusive ICR launches online assessment to ensure area organizations have diverse and equitable work environments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Inclusive ICR is taking steps to ensure area businesses become more diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Monday they launched an online Diversity Equity and Inclusion, or DEI Assessment. The questionnaire is free and confidential.

The assessment focuses on five elements within the inclusion space, including community outreach, CEO commitment, and diverse suppliers. Economic Development Relationships Manager, Jamie Toledo says this should become a key part and an annual step for organizations in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City to gauge their success.

“I think there’s kind of an urban myth out there that diversity inclusion is fuzzy math at best. And this is going to give people data driven results and tests back on where they can continue to educate themselves and where they can improve, and also just celebrate successes that we have,” said Toledo.

The test online starting today through May 13.

It’s available to small and mid-sized for-profit and not-for-profit organizations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.