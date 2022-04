CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure brings a clear and cold night. Overnight lows dip into the 20s tonight. You’ll want to cover sensitive vegetation. Clouds thicken tomorrow ahead of a Wednesday rain chance. Heavy rain is possible as highs stay in the 50s. The end of the week looks warmer with a strong storm chance on Saturday. Have a good night!

