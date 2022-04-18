Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airports, planes and...
A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airports, planes and other public travel.(Gray News)
By CURT ANDERSON
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule-making.

The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden’s administration until May 3.

Kids 5 to 11 may soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. (Source: CNN/WDTV)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids fire on Saturday.
Fire at northwest side home in Cedar Rapids causes heavy damage
Two vehicles are damaged after a crash in Covington on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Two hurt in crash near Covington on Sunday
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets
New Cedar Rapids Church opens on Easter Sunday
New Cedar Rapids church opens on Easter Sunday
Mark Dalsing, in a formal portrait from his time with the Dubuque Police Department.
Dalsing, Dubuque’s former police chief for more than a decade, dies

Latest News

A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles...
Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US
Nikki Moore is facing neglect charges after two children at the daycare she works at have been...
Affidavit: Daycare worker charged with neglect after two children go to hospital
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon