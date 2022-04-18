Show You Care
Fayette County teen arrested on sexual abuse charges for the second time

Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield
Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Cecil-Hakeem Duffield on sexual abuse charges after Duffield allegedly forced a sex act upon a 17-year-old girl.

On April 18th, 2022, Duffield was arrested and charged with Sex Abuse in the Third Degree(Enhanced penalty for second count) and Sex Offender-Registration Violation(First Offense). Duffield is already a convicted sex offender and is on a pretrial release for Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree. Police found him to be non-compliant with the state sex offender registry by not living at his registered address.

Duffield is pending a court hearing on the same violation that happened earlier this year.

