Ex-officer latest among officials charged in Iowa town

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — A former Armstrong police officer has been charged with dozens of crimes, making him the latest in a string of former town officials to face criminal charges in the last 14 months.

Radio station KILR reports that former Armstrong officer Benjamin Scheevel was charged earlier this month with 84 felony and misdemeanor counts — some dating back to 2016.

The counts include stalking of at least two women, non-felonious misconduct in office, assault, and unauthorized dissemination of criminal history data. He also faces counts of obstruction, theft, and tax evasion.

The case is being prosecuted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, which is also pursuing cases again other former Armstrong officials, including the former mayor, police chief, and several town clerks.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

