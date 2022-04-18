Dubuque veterinarian pleads guilty in fake dog prescription schemes

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A licensed veterinarian who wrote prescriptions for fake dogs in order to obtain the controlled substance Tramadol, has pled guilty in federal court.

42-year-old Kristi Schreiber admitted in a plea agreement that she wrote false and fraudulent prescriptions from February 2019 through February 2021 for dogs that did not exist. A pharmacy chain reported Schreiber’s diversion of Tramadol in March 2021, at which point the DEA conducted an inspection of the pet clinic.

Schreiber could not produce files on the dogs to the DEA that Schreiber wrote prescriptions for. Schreiber told them that some of the dogs were animals of “close friends” and that she would pick up the prescription for them.

After a DEA investigation, Schreiber admitted she took all the Tramadol herself. Between March 2019 and March 2021, Schreiber issued a total of 266 prescriptions for animals under her care; 186 of those were for Tramadol.

Tramadol is a Schedule IV controlled substance and is one of the few human painkillers that is safe to administer to dogs.

Schreiber was convicted of one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge. She faces a maximum sentence of four years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.