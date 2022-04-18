Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match...
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Norwich City at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 16, 2022.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids fire on Saturday.
Fire at northwest side home in Cedar Rapids causes heavy damage
Dimione Jamal Walker, 29, pictured from an earlier arrest, is wanted in connection with the...
Second arrest made in Taboo Nightclub shooting
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets
Two vehicles are damaged after a crash in Covington on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Two hurt in crash near Covington on Sunday
New Cedar Rapids Church opens on Easter Sunday
New Cedar Rapids church opens on Easter Sunday

Latest News

File - Photo of dog at the veterinarian
Dubuque veterinarian pleads guilty in fake dog prescription schemes
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills