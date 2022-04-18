Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family in Cedar Rapids is left to find a new normal after they lost most of their possessions and pets in a fire on Saturday.

Bridget Barrymore was making dinner inside her home at 1017 B Avenue NW when her daughter, Kapriah Williams, ran upstairs to tell her smoke was coming from the basement electrical box. Williams called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night to report that the house she’d grown up in for 12 years was on fire.

The two women along with two others escaped quickly, but their pets did not.

“All four of our animals died,” Berryhill said. “A dog, two cats, and a hamster. That was the worst part.”

Firefighters quickly put out the fire. They later said the house sustained “heavy” damage. Williams, whose bedroom was nearest to where the fire started, said she had to act fast when she realized how fast the situation was.

“Couldn’t do anything but run out the house, nothing,” Williams said. “I literally had my work clothes, no shoes on, and my phone.”

This tragedy has left her with one thought.

“Just appreciate everything you have,” Williams said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover basic necessities while they search for a new place to call home.

