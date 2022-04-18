Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids family reeling after house fire destroys belongings, kills pets

The family believes it was the electrical box that caused their house to go up in flames
By Gabby Estlund
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family in Cedar Rapids is left to find a new normal after they lost most of their possessions and pets in a fire on Saturday.

Bridget Barrymore was making dinner inside her home at 1017 B Avenue NW when her daughter, Kapriah Williams, ran upstairs to tell her smoke was coming from the basement electrical box. Williams called 911 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night to report that the house she’d grown up in for 12 years was on fire.

The two women along with two others escaped quickly, but their pets did not.

“All four of our animals died,” Berryhill said. “A dog, two cats, and a hamster. That was the worst part.”

Firefighters quickly put out the fire. They later said the house sustained “heavy” damage. Williams, whose bedroom was nearest to where the fire started, said she had to act fast when she realized how fast the situation was.

“Couldn’t do anything but run out the house, nothing,” Williams said. “I literally had my work clothes, no shoes on, and my phone.”

This tragedy has left her with one thought.

“Just appreciate everything you have,” Williams said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover basic necessities while they search for a new place to call home.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids fire on Saturday.
Fire at northwest side home in Cedar Rapids causes heavy damage
Mark Dalsing, in a formal portrait from his time with the Dubuque Police Department.
Dalsing, Dubuque’s former police chief for more than a decade, dies
On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Linn County man injured in single vehicle crash Friday night
FILE - The Capitol is seen at dusk as Congress works to finish its tasks before the holiday...
Congressman will refer sexual harassment claims to federal investigators after i9 investigation

Latest News

Church steeple.
With church attendance down, Cedar Rapids pastor suggests ‘holistic’ approach
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Cedar Rapids family trying to find a new normal after house fire
Church steeple.
Local pastor sees role for religion outside of the church, despite declining national attendance figures
Taboo nightclub shooting scene.
One week since mass shooting at Taboo nightclub