Two hurt in crash near Covington on Sunday

Two vehicles are damaged after a crash in Covington on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Two vehicles are damaged after a crash in Covington on Sunday, April 17, 2022.(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were taken to a hospital on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash, according to officials.

At around 4:26 p.m., the Linn Couty Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of Covington Road and Railroad Street in Covington. Deputies believe that a southbound passenger car crossed the center line of the road, colliding with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene. Two people inside the northbound vehicle were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, the Palo Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

