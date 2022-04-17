Things to think about before getting a bunny this Easter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Easter holiday is associated with several different images, including the Easter Bunny. Iowa rabbit breeders want people to consider the responsibilities included with a rabbit, before they give someone a bunny for Easter.

”You have to have an appropriate setup that generally costs over $200 for just the setup. You have to have appropriate toys and food which is an additional expense. They do need their nails trimmed every for to six weeks which you can learn to do at home or you have to pay somebody to do.” Emily Adams, the Teske Animal Manager in Bettendorf explained.

Adams said rabbits do make great pets as long as they are in the right home and given the right amount of attention.

