Solon girls, Linn-Mar boys, win crowns at Clark Weaver co-ed relays

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In front of their home crowd at Linn-Mar stadium, the Lion boys dominated, scoring 136 points to win the team title.

McKade Jelinek, T.J. Jackson and Isaac Guerrero anchored Linn-Mar with wins in discuss, high jump and long jump respectively. The Lions also took home first place in the shuttle hurdle relay, 400 meter hurdles (Nicholas Gorsich) and 1,600 meter race (Hayden Kuhn).

Solon will go back down I-380 with a girls title, they scored 119 points to edge Cedar Rapids Prairie at 111.

MaKinley Levin earned first place in the long jump while Sophia Stahle was the top performer in the 400 meter hurdles. First-place Spartan teams included the 4x800 meter relay, 400 meter shuttle hurdle and distance medley relay.

Other top performers included CR Washington sprinter Miles Thompson, CR Prairie middle-distance runner Gabby Cortez and Western Dubuque sprinter Audrey Biermann.

Full Results

Girls

1. Solon, 119

2. CR Prairie, 111

3. Linn-Mar, 83

4. Western Dubuque, 70

5. Bettendorf, 69

Shot put: 1. Kennedy Evans (Linn-Mar), 37-2; 2. Taryn Penney (Western Dubuque), 36-7; 3. Deja Redmond (CR Washington), 35-7.

Discus: 1. Emma Joens (CR Prairie), 118-6; 2. Darya Acas (ICL), 110-1; 3. Abigail Felton (Solon), 101-6.

High jump: 1. Isabelle Woody (Iowa City Libert), 5-2; 2. Tessa Teagarden (Bettendorf), 5-2; 3. Allison Harris (CR Kennedy), 4-10.

Long jump: 1. MaKinley Levin (Solon), 17-4 3/4; 2.Taylor Lee (CR Prairie), 17-3 1/2; 3. Kaylee Bunn (Linn-Mar), 16-7 1/2.

800 meter sprint medley relay: 1. Western Dubuque (Ramler, Recker, Walters, Biermann), 1:48.95; 2. CR Kennedy, 1:52.15; 3. Linn-Mar, 1:52.97.

3,000 meters: 1. Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty), 10:24.57; 2. Keirra Hess (CR Prairie), 10:47.49; 3. Kayla Young (Solon), 11:06.50.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Pleasant Valley (Boleyn, Sommer, Foad, Case), 9:49.87; 2. Bettendorf, 9:53.44; 3. Solon, 10:02.67.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Solon (Buffington, Stahle, Foster, Stahle), 1:08.99; 2. CR Kennedy, 1:09.53; 3. Davenport West, 1:11.36.

100 meters: 1. Audrey Biermann (Western Dubuque), 12.25; 2. Mary Gustason (Linn-Mar), 12.46; 3. Avery Horner (Bettendorf), 12.61.

1600 meter distance medley relay: 1. Solon (McQuinn, Levin, ONeill, Quillen), 4:38.10; 2. Western Dubuque, 4:45.11; 3. Davenport West, 4:45.58.

400 meters: 1. Audrey Biermann (Western Dubuque), 58.27; 2. Kaia Holtkamp (Solon), 1:00.89; 3. Addison Swartzendruber (CR Kennedy), 1:01.13.

4x200 meter relay: 1. Linn-Mar (Gustason, Hand, Gaffney, Schmidt), 1:49.24; 2. Bettendorf, 1:50.29; 3. Solon, 1:50.48.

100 meter hurdles: 1. Grace Braden (CR Kennedy), 15.61; 2. Ryann Decker (CR Prairie), 15.66; 3. McKenzie Borden (Bettendorf), 15.96.

800 meters: 1. Gabby Cortez (CR Prairie), 2:14.46; 2. Sidney Swartzendruber (CR Kennedy), 2:19.91; 3. Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty), 2:20.20.

200 meters: 1. Sarah Jordan (CR Prairie), 26.63; 2. Maya Williams (Bettendorf), 27.05; 3. Bella Motley (Davenport Assumption), 27.14.

400 meter hurdles: 1. Sophia Stahle (Solon), 1:09.38; 2. Ashley Smith (Davenport West), 1:11.00; 3. Madison Prier (Marion), 1:11.39.

1,500 meters: 1. Bethany Smeed (CR Kennedy), 5:03.53; 2. Lily Johannes (CR Prairie), 5:06.86; 3. Dylan Moeller (Davenport Central), 5:12.69.

4x100 meter relay: 1. CR Prairie (Jordan, Decker, Russell, Cortez), 50.00; 2. Western Dubuque, 50.08; 3. Linn-Mar, 51.56.

4x400 meter relay: 1. Solon (Holtkamp, Levin, Federspiel, Bock), 4:10.00; 2. Pleasant Valley, 4:17.83; 3. CR Prairie, 4:22.06.

Boys

1. Linn-Mar, 136

2. Iowa City Liberty, 105.5

3. Pleasant Valley, 98.5

4. Western Dubuque, 74

5. CR Kennedy, 62

Shot put: 1. Ryan Saddler (Pleasant Valley), 53-1; 2. Dakota Hoffman (Western Dubuque), 53-0; 3. Noah Allen (CR Washington), 50-4.

Discus: 1. McKade Jelinek (Linn-Mar), 180-9; 2. Keaton Roskop (Linn-Mar), 153-1; 3. Dakota Hoffman (Western Dubuque), 134-9.

High jump: 1. T.J. Jackson (Linn-Mar), 6-7; 2. Brenden Linde (CR Kennedy), 6-0; 3. Ashton Urmie (Davenport West), 6-0.

Long jump: 1. Isaac Guerrero (Linn-Mar), 21-8 1/2; 2. T.J. Jackson (Linn-Mar), 21-7; 3. Luke Meyers (Iowa City Liberty), 21-3.

800 meter sprint medley relay: 1. Iowa City Liberty (Adam, Chandler, Meyer, Meyers), 1:40.23; 2. Pleasant Valley, 1:40.25; 3. CR Washington, 1:40.28.

3,200 meters: 1. Shane Erb (Marion), 9:36.14; 2. Jedidiah Osgood (Marion), 9:50.02; 3. Isaiah Hammerand (Western Dubuque), 10:03.95.

4x800 meter relay: 1. Western Dubuque (Williams, Schroeder, Begle, Naumann), 8:14.43; 2. Iowa City Liberty, 8:21.66; 3. Pleasant Valley, 8:23.54.

Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Linn-Mar (Gorsich, Singh, Grant, O’Toole), 1:03.42; 2. Pleasant Valley, 1:03.76; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 1:04.63.

100 meters: 1. Miles Thompson (CRW), 10.56; 2. Luke Meyers (ICL), 10.71; 3. Michael Blank (CRW), 10.91.

1,600 meter distance medley relay: 1. Linn-Mar (Guerrero, Henderson, Ferguson, Kuhn), 3:41.72; 2. Davenport Central, 3:53.74; 3. Pleasant Valley, 3:57.69.

400 meters: 1. Calvin Curcija (Bettendorf), 50.48; 2. Luke Meyers (Iowa City Liberty), 50.96; 3. Eliot Sharp (Marion), 52.59.

4x300 meter relay: 1. Davenport West (Clark, Caruthers, Gardner, Caruthers), 1:33.65; 2. Pleasant Valley, 1:33.97; 3. Burlington, 1:34.18.

110 meter hurdles: 1. Eric Lucas (Iowa City Liberty), 14.50; 2. Geramie Hardaway Jr. (CR Prairie), 14.59; 3. William Grant (Linn-Mar), 15.87.

800 meters: 1. Eli Naumann (Western Dubuque), 1:58.44; 2. Bryson Canton (CR Prairie), 2:02.43; 3. Gavin Keeney (Iowa City Libert), 2:04.33.

200 meters: 1. Michael Blank (CR Washington), 22.27; 2. Miles Thompson (CR Washington), 22.37; 3. Daniel DeGeorge (Pleasant Valley), 22.94.

400 meter hurdles: 1. Nicholas Gorsich (Linn-Mar), 55.69; 2. William Grant (Linn-Mar), 57.44; 3. Ian Lucas (Waterloo East), 57.79.

1,600 meters: 1. Hayden Kuhn (Linn-Mar), 4:30.24; 2. Miles Wilson (CR Kennedy), 4:32.97; 3. Tarun Vedula (Pleasant Valley), 4:39.03.

4x100 meter relay: 1. CR Washington (Amah, Thompson, Armon, Blank), 44.18; 2. Linn-Mar, 44.58; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 44.69.

4x400 meter relay: 1. Western Dubuque (Williams, Schroeder, Horsfall, Naumann), 3:31.77; 2. CR Prairie, 3:34.02; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 3:36.16.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.