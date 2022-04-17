Seder celebrated in Cedar Rapids after COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 60 people came out to the Temple Judah in Cedar Rapids yesterday for the large feast. People performed rituals symbolizing various aspects of the history of Jewish people.

For some, this is the first Seder in a large group they’ve attended since the start of the pandemic.

”Being able to look around the room, look at people’s faces and see families together, see community together, see our basically our Jewish family here together. “ Nancy Margulis, a member of Ritual Committee at Temple Judah described.

