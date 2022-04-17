Show You Care
Rain/snow mix is possible in the afternoon and overnight for Easter Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds are expected to gradually move in on Easter Sunday morning with temperatures in the 20s. There is a chance for rain/snow mix this afternoon and overnight tonight. However, little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be chilly today in the 40s. Make sure to grab a coat before you head outside. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer tonight in the low 30s.

Monday will still be cool with temperatures in the 40s, but we’ll have a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Cloudier conditions are expected in the northeast zone by Dubuque.

Temperatures are forecasted to climb through the upcoming work week, with highs reaching the 60s by Thursday. We’re also watching several chances for precipitation this week. Showers are possible late Tuesday, with showers and storms likely Wednesday. Chances for rainfall continue Thursday and Friday.

