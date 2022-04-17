Show You Care
Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina.

Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they are investigating shooting at a club in Hampton County early Sunday that left at least nine people injured. It was the second mass shooting in the state in as many days.

The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the Easter morning shooting at the club in Hampton County. No information was immediately available on the severity of the injuries.

The SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (about 129 kilometers) west of Charleston.

The shooting comes a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in the state capital of Columbia. Nine people were shot and five people were injured while trying to flee the scene at Columbiana Centre, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said in a news release Saturday. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73.

The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest in the mall shooting. Price is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. Sunday on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol. It is not immediately known if Price has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police said the 73-year-old victim continues to receive medical treatment, but the other victims have been released from local hospitals or will be released shortly.

“We don’t believe this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the gunfire.”

