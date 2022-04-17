Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting
Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook says 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price is in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Price was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest. It is not immediately known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Holbrook says no fatalities have been reported but that 14 people were injured. Police say nine of the 14 people were shot and the other five people suffered injuries while attempting to flee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased
Mark Dalsing, in a formal portrait from his time with the Dubuque Police Department.
Dalsing, Dubuque’s former police chief for more than a decade, dies
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Linn County man injured in single vehicle crash Friday night
FILE - The Capitol is seen at dusk as Congress works to finish its tasks before the holiday...
Congressman will refer sexual harassment claims to federal investigators after i9 investigation
Cedar Rapids fire on Saturday.
Fire at northwest side home in Cedar Rapids causes heavy damage

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Ukrainians defy deadline to surrender in Mariupol or die
New Cedar Rapids Church opens on Easter Sunday
New Cedar Rapids church opens on Easter Sunday
Archbishop says UK's Rwanda migrants plan goes against God
Archbishop says UK’s Rwanda migrants plan goes against God
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party