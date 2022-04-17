New Cedar Rapids church opens on Easter Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids church is opening it’s doors just in time for Easter Service this morning. Antioch Christian Church renovated the former YMCA building on the Southwest side of Cedar Rapids. The Worship Center, is the former pool, and the lockers rooms were taken out. The 4.9 million dollar project took about 6 months to complete.

Easter Sunday will be the first service, but because its a multi-site church, the message will be broadcasted from the Marion location. Pastor Greg Johnson says this has been a long time coming for his church community.

”The Bible tells us to love that’s the great commandment and to go, Jesus said, that’s to the whole world and that’s what we’re doing we’re wanting to love people and we’re gonna go and extend God’s love to them” Pastor Johnson explained.

Johnson is also hosting services at the Marion location and Oelwein location.

