Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Last-ever season for Iowa Greyhound Park begins

The final season for Greyhound racing started on Saturday in Dubuque.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday was the first day of the last season for Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque. .

Several people at the park opening day felt they were losing more than a place to win or lose bets. Beanie Baumover’s social life revolves around the park.

“I’ve been retired for 13 years so I’ve been coming here for 13 years.” Baumover said, “I meet a lot of people down here. You can go out to eat with them and have fun with them and bum around.”

The racing park is one of only four in the country, but in just a few weeks, that number will be down to three.

David Ungs bought his first greyhound in 1987 and has been a kennel owner at the park since 1993. He said competition with other forms of gambling entertainment was a factor in the downward trend for greyhound racing.

“We started out, you know, there wasn’t a lottery and then there was,” Ungs said. “Five racetracks came into Wisconsin. Then after that, it was the casinos and now it’s sports betting. It’s just natural.”

Brian Carpenter, the park’s general manager, said a ban on greyhound racing put in place in Florida in 2020 had ripple effects across the country.

“Once Florida closed down, was kind of the dagger in the heart of greyhound racing and people stopped breeding. So there’s going to be a shortage of dogs, which we’re already seeing now,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said it was no longer financially feasible to keep the park open.

It’s a pastime Ungs is sad to see go.

“Times are changing,” Ungs said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased
Generic car crash
Fatality reported in Washington County Crash

Latest News

New London Mobile Home Fire
Fire at northwest side home causes heavy damage
Patrons peruse plants at the annual Easter Showcase at the Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids...
Easter Showcase at Noelridge Greenhouse kicks off
Noelridge Greenhouse during the Easter Showcase in 2022.
Easter showcase at Noelridge greenhouse kicks off annual tradition
Greyhound race dogs in Dubuque.
First day of final greyhound racing season in Dubuque