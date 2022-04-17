Show You Care
Jefferson and Mount Vernon both play tight games, but lose in PK’s at Kingston

By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A loaded day at the CR Men’s Soccer Invite gave us a couple of thrilling penalty shoot-outs.

Mount Vernon played Pella to a 0-0 tie, but the Dutch came out on top in penalty kicks.

Jefferson and Davenport Central were tied at two, but the Blue Devils did not miss in PK’s to take the win.

The J-Hawks got goals from junior Jadon Lingren and senior Frank Budederi.

