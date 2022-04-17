Show You Care
James Theater is scheduled to reopen on June 1st

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The James Theater in Iowa City is raising the curtains for its grand opening this June, after months of renovations. It’s located at the former site of Riverside Theatre on North Gilbert Street.

The James Theater has a versatile stage, and seats anywhere from 120 to 240 people. The goal is to offer a space for theater and workshops for younger people, as well as offer a smaller rentable venue for local artists and touring acts.

”If we can be a stepping stone for someone who is kind of on the up swing or someone that want to build from scratch and have an affordable space to do that because they might be an artist that wants a smaller audience or might be at the economic stage of their art that needs a smaller audience.“

The James Theater officially opens to the public June 1st, with a season that includes local musicians and the Iowa premiere of a critically acclaimed one man show.

