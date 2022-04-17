Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa edges Minnesota 2-1 to earn series win

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Izaya Fullard and Ben Tallman hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth inning as the Iowa baseball team held on to beat Minnesota 2-1 to clinch the series win on the weekend.

Connor Schultz started the Hawkeyes off on the mound allowing one run on four hits. He struck out five over 4 2/3 innings before Ben Beutel came in for relief. Beutel earned his second win, allowing one hit and striking out four over 2 1/3 shutout innings. Duncan Davitt got the final six outs to notch his first career save.

The Hawkeyes improve to 19-12 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play heading into Sunday’s series finale against the Gophers. First pitch is set for 1:05 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased
Generic car crash
Fatality reported in Washington County Crash