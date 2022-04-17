Iowa edges Minnesota 2-1 to earn series win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Izaya Fullard and Ben Tallman hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth inning as the Iowa baseball team held on to beat Minnesota 2-1 to clinch the series win on the weekend.

Connor Schultz started the Hawkeyes off on the mound allowing one run on four hits. He struck out five over 4 2/3 innings before Ben Beutel came in for relief. Beutel earned his second win, allowing one hit and striking out four over 2 1/3 shutout innings. Duncan Davitt got the final six outs to notch his first career save.

The Hawkeyes improve to 19-12 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play heading into Sunday’s series finale against the Gophers. First pitch is set for 1:05 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.