IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa forward Logan Cook will finish out her collegiate basketball career at Providence College.

The Iowa City native registered 92 points and 104 rebounds in 66 games during her four seasons with the Hawkeyes. She also helped lead Iowa City West to a state title in 2018.

The Friars went 11-19 overall this season.

ℕ𝕖𝕨 𝔽𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕣 𝔸𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕥 ⚫️⚪️



Please join us in welcoming Logan Cook to Friartown!



◾️ Graduate Transfer

◾️ Played 4 years at Iowa

◾️ 6'1 Forward

