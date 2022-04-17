Show You Care
Friends of Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Foundation hosts their Egg My Yard fundraiser

By Emily Schrad
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Families around Hiawatha woke up to Easter eggs in their yards Sunday morning from the Friends of Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Foundation.

This is the second year the organization has put on their Egg My Yard fundraiser. It started last year during the pandemic as way for the foundation to continue to give the community some Easter fun, while still hosting a fundraiser.

Over 30 houses in the Hiawatha area signed up to have their yards egged.

The money goes toward supporting park updates, recreation programs and anything that has to do with parks and rec supplies.

”It’s just another opportunity for us to get involved with the community and build relationships with them. Also a great idea for families to enjoy the Easter holiday and get outside,” said Kelly Willadsen, Foundation Member.

The foundation filled 18 hundred eggs for this years fundraiser.

