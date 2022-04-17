Fire at northwest side home causes heavy damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side was damaged significantly by a Saturday evening fire, according to officials.

At around 7:31 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of visible smoke and flames from a home at 1017 B Avenue NW. Firefighters arrived and observed smoke emanating from the front door and began deploying hoses inside the house. A fire was located in the basement and put out.

Four adults and two children were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape safely. No firefighters were hurt while extinguishing the blaze. The damage to the home due to the flames was described as “heavy” by firefighters, along with widespread smoke damage in the rest of the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Smoke detectors were working at the time of the fire, according to officials.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, Alliant Energy, American Red Cross, and The Salvation Army assisted in the emergency response.

