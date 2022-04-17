Show You Care
Easter Showcase at Noelridge Greenhouse kicks off

The annual Easter Showcase at Noelridge Greenhouse in Cedar Rapids started on Saturday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation held the first part of its two-day Easter Showcase today at the Noelridge Greenhouse on Saturday.

The showcase featured a variety of vendors selling everything from fairy gardens, flowers, woodwork, and even face painting. Anyone who attended also got to walk through all of the Noelridge Greenhouse.

The first 500 children 12 and under who attended received a free plant.

The event typically draws a few thousand people. The second day of the Easter Showcase will be held on April 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

