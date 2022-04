CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Prairie junior Blake Gioimo announced via social media that he has committed to the Iowa State wrestling program.

Gioimo is a two-time CLass 3A state finalist qualifying at both 106 pounds and 113 this past season.

I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my wrestling and academic career at Iowa State University. I would like to thank the wrestling staff at Prairie High School, Big Game Wrestling Club and all of the coaches that helped me along the way. @BigGameWC @CycloneWR pic.twitter.com/1tKnmMn9rN — BlakeG (@BlakeG24412389) April 16, 2022

