Sunshine is in Saturday’s forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 20s and a mostly sunny sky across Eastern Iowa. Sunshine will hang around the region for the entire day, and high temperatures will be very similar to yesterday in the mid-40s. Clouds are expected to increase Saturday night, with overnight lows dropping into the 20s.

We’ll wake up to clouds on Easter Sunday. A low-pressure system and cold front are expected to move into the upper midwest on Easter Sunday, bringing a chance for rain/snow mix to Eastern Iowa. Highs will climb into the low 40s for the holiday.

Even though this weekend’s forecast is chilly, temperatures will gradually warm up during the upcoming work week with a few chances for precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.