Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Sunshine is in Saturday’s forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday

Sunshine is in Saturday's forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday
Sunshine is in Saturday's forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 20s and a mostly sunny sky across Eastern Iowa. Sunshine will hang around the region for the entire day, and high temperatures will be very similar to yesterday in the mid-40s. Clouds are expected to increase Saturday night, with overnight lows dropping into the 20s.

We’ll wake up to clouds on Easter Sunday.  A low-pressure system and cold front are expected to move into the upper midwest on Easter Sunday, bringing a chance for rain/snow mix to Eastern Iowa. Highs will climb into the low 40s for the holiday.

Even though this weekend’s forecast is chilly, temperatures will gradually warm up during the upcoming work week with a few chances for precipitation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Generic car crash
Fatality reported in Washington County Crash
Triplet calves were born on a family farm in Monticello one month ago.
Rare triplet calves born on fifth-generation Monticello farm

Latest News

A rain/snow mix is possible on Easter.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, April 15
Mostly sunny skies expected.
Sunshine returns Saturday, along with some wind
Mostly sunny skies expected.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, Afternoon, April 15