Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Some rain, possibly mixed with snow, likely on Sunday

Skies become cloudier tonight, and precipitation becomes possible later on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures remain chilly for a few more days as the weather pattern turns a little more active.

Clouds increase tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s once again. Eventually, precipitation becomes likely later on Sunday, with a mix of rain and snow possible for most. At this time, we are expecting little or no accumulation for most of the area. So, if you celebrate Easter and have travel plans on Sunday, I would not expect you to need to alter them. However, outdoor egg hunts may need to be brought inside, especially if planned for the afternoon.

Highs only reach the low 40s on Sunday, at best. Low to mid 40s are likely on a windy Monday, with some upper 40s possible by Tuesday.

Another storm system moves through starting Tuesday night, bringing a good chance of rain with some rumbles of thunder into Wednesday. Warmer air still appears on track for the end of the week, with highs near or above normal.

A storm system looks to affect the area toward next weekend, bringing chances for showers and storms at times.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Generic car crash
Fatality reported in Washington County Crash
On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased

Latest News

Precipitation threatens the area by Sunday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, April 16
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, April 16
Sunshine is in Saturday's forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday
Sunshine is in Saturday’s forecast, but precipitation is possible on Easter Sunday
A rain/snow mix is possible on Easter.
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, April 15