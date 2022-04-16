Some rain, possibly mixed with snow, likely on Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures remain chilly for a few more days as the weather pattern turns a little more active.

Clouds increase tonight as lows drop into the upper 20s once again. Eventually, precipitation becomes likely later on Sunday, with a mix of rain and snow possible for most. At this time, we are expecting little or no accumulation for most of the area. So, if you celebrate Easter and have travel plans on Sunday, I would not expect you to need to alter them. However, outdoor egg hunts may need to be brought inside, especially if planned for the afternoon.

Highs only reach the low 40s on Sunday, at best. Low to mid 40s are likely on a windy Monday, with some upper 40s possible by Tuesday.

Another storm system moves through starting Tuesday night, bringing a good chance of rain with some rumbles of thunder into Wednesday. Warmer air still appears on track for the end of the week, with highs near or above normal.

A storm system looks to affect the area toward next weekend, bringing chances for showers and storms at times.

