'People need help' - Waypoint to offer Survivor Program Event to those impacted by Taboo shooting

By Emily Schrad
Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Waypoint is holding a Survivors’ Program meeting on Tuesday to help those impacted by the Taboo nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids last weekend.

The shooting killed two people and ten others were injured.

The nonprofit says its Survivors’ Program Advocates will meet with people, get them connected to services, and complete crime victim’s compensation paperwork.

Penny Galvin, Director of Waypoint’s Survivors’ Program said it’s not just for those who were physically injured from the shooting.

“This was due to a horrific, horrific crime that happened. People need help. They don’t know what they’re needing right now. They’re lost. They’re saying to us, I don’t know what to do. So, we’re here to help guide them, support them. We want to reach out to as many people as possible. On average I would say this impacted probably four to five hundred people,” said Galvin.

The program is free and confidential. No appointment is needed. The program will run from 1 to 7 pm on Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church at 310 5th St SE.

