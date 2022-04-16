Nonprofit raises money by hiding eggs in people’s front-yards

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns, but it’s not all for fun.

Together We Achieve, the nonprofit that bloomed following the 2020 derecho, was dividing out more than 5,000 plastic eggs to be hidden at 85-homes in the Cedar Rapids area. Those homes paid to have the eggs hidden so Together We Achieve can continue its mission of helping those in need. The nonprofit raised $2,200.

“People like to have fun,” said founder Raymond Siddell. “When you have a fundraiser like this, people are excited to be a part of it.

Siddell said he was still looking for volunteers to help hide the eggs Saturday.

