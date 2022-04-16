Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Nonprofit raises money by hiding eggs in people’s front-yards

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns, but it’s not all for fun.

Together We Achieve, the nonprofit that bloomed following the 2020 derecho, was dividing out more than 5,000 plastic eggs to be hidden at 85-homes in the Cedar Rapids area. Those homes paid to have the eggs hidden so Together We Achieve can continue its mission of helping those in need. The nonprofit raised $2,200.

“People like to have fun,” said founder Raymond Siddell. “When you have a fundraiser like this, people are excited to be a part of it.

Siddell said he was still looking for volunteers to help hide the eggs Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
35-year-old Nicole Owens was killed in a shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity feels impact of inflation
Habitat for Humanity sees impact of rising inflation
Iowa City West’s second half performance powers Trojans past Little Hawks
Iowa City West’s second half performance powers Trojans past Little Hawks
Nonprofit hiding eggs
Nonprofit hiding eggs in front yards to raise money
On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased