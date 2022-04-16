Show You Care
Linn County man injured in single vehicle crash Friday night

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:20 p.m. Friday, April 15th, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Monroe Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service all responded to a single-vehicle accident near 8001 Blairsferry Road in Linn County.

At the scene, responders found a Ford F150 damaged in the yard. The truck’s driver, 37-year-old Seth Felstead failed to stop the vehicle while heading southbound on Feather Ridge Road and crossed over Blairsferry Road before going airborne and ending up in the front yard.

Felstead was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for minor injuries and a potential medical issue that may have caused the accident.

