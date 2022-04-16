Learn several ways to prepare and enjoy eggs in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares several ways to prepare and enjoy eggs in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

National Egg Salad Week is the week following Easter. Here are some tips for hard-boiled eggs:

· Buy your eggs 2-3 weeks early. Older eggs peel easier because they have a larger air sac, which separates the inner membrane from the shell

· Eat hard-boiled eggs within one week

· Add eggs to a pot full of cold water, turn heat on high and cook for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and rinse with cold water

· The greenish-gray ring that sometimes appears is harmless. It’s caused by a chemical reaction between the sulfur (in the egg white) and the iron (in the egg yolk). It’s usually caused by overcooking.

Easter Egg Salad

This egg salad recipe is a great way to use your leftover dyed Easter Eggs. Removing some of the egg yolks cuts down the calories, fat and cholesterol found in traditional egg salad. Make sure to practice food safety during your hunt, in order to ensure safe and sanitary hardboiled eggs. Easter Egg Salad keeps well in the refrigerator for 48 hours.

Makes: 8 (1/2 cup) servings

Total Time: 10

Ingredients:

16 hard boiled eggs 5 Tbsp low-fat mayonnaise or Miracle Whip* 1 cup celery, diced Salt and pepper, to taste

*You can also reduce the mayonnaise by 1 Tbsp and add1 Tbsp 1% cottage cheese

Directions:

HARD BOIL 16 eggs (or use leftover eggs from Easter!). Once the eggs are cooked and cooled, REMOVE the yolks and discard from 6 of the eggs. DICE all eggs and mix with mayonnaise, celery, salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts per serving:

110 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g unsaturated fat; 198 mg cholesterol; 278 mg sodium; 3 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 8 g protein

Egg-cellent Deviled Eggs

Using egg whites in your Deviled eggs is a great way to achieve a smooth, creamy texture while decreasing calories, fat and cholesterol. It is also an excellent way to use leftovers eggs from your Easter egg hunt – just make sure to practice food safety at all times during the hunt!

Makes: 24 servings

Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

15 hard boiled eggs ¼ cup low fat mayonnaise or Miracle Whip 2 tsp mustard Salt and pepper, to taste Paprika to garnish, if desired

Directions:

HARDBOIL 15 eggs or use leftovers from Easter. CUT eggs in half lengthwise. REMOVE yolks from 6 egg halves and DISCARD. REMOVE egg yolks from remaining eggs and COMBINE with mayonnaise, mustard, 6 egg whites, salt and pepper. MIX together until smooth. SPOON mixture into remaining egg whites. GARNISH with paprika, if desired.

Nutrition Facts per serving:

37 calories; 3 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 79 mg cholesterol; 82 mg sodium; 1 g carbohydrate; 0 g fiber; 3 g protein

