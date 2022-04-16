Show You Care
Iowa State’s Aubrey Joens enters the transfer portal

Cyclones sophomore Aubrey Joens announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal.
Cyclones sophomore Aubrey Joens announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Cyclones sophomore Aubrey Joens announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal.

Joens, whose All-American older sister Ashley is coming back to Ames for her fifth year, averaged five points and two rebounds per game in 2021.

One of Aubrey’s younger sisters, Kelsey Joens, is coming to Iowa State in the fall of 2023.

