Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says it stopped more than 3-thousand drivers during Distracted Driving Care Week.
Care is a national program that brings law enforcement together to reduce vehicle accidents.
From April 4th-through the 11th, Iowa State Patrol stopped more than 3,400 drivers. More than 2-thousand of those were for speeding violations. 25 stops were for people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. There were 35-total crashes, one of which was fatal.
Troopers also assisted 245 drivers.
