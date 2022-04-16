Iowa City West’s second half performance powers Trojans past Little Hawks

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After dropping their first rivalry game of the week, the Iowa City West boys soccer team bounced back with a 4-2 road victory over City High on Friday.

Michael Nelson led the Trojans with two goals in the victory. City High’s Jacob Eisenberg gave the home team the early lead, but Nelson launched a free kick just under the crossbar to tie the game up at 1-1 just before the half.

Miguel Cohen Suarez gave West a spark scoring about 10 minutes into the second half. Freshman Daniel Fuentes followed him up with a goal just minutes later to make it a 3-1 game.

Alfredo Ortiz was able to cut the deficit to one goal for the Little Hawks, but Nelson scored his second of the game with just over three minutes remaining.

Iowa City West improves to 5-2 overall on the season.

