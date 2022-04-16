Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Hy-Vee partnered with 24-7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium to support local women and minority owned businesses

Hy-Vee partnered with 24-7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium to support local women and minority owned businesses
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is introducing a new brand to its Waterloo and Cedar Falls stores called K-D’z Krochet Designz. Kenesha Davis founded the brand, featuring crochet designed coasters, pacifier clips, hats, and more. She joins several other brands at Waterloo and Cedar Falls Hy-Vee stores from local women, and minority owned businesses.

Hy-Vee partnered with the 24-7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium. It’s a business accelerator based in Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

Davis encourages everyone check out the new products.

“Just make sure that they are coming to Hy-Vee to buy our products, we all have our business cards and information available. Also through 24-7 Black, they are like the vehicle that helped us get here to the Hy-Vee stores.” Davis explained.

Hy-Vee will also host its first Hy-Vee Opportunity Inclusive Business Summit in Hiawatha next month. Local minority and women-owned businesses are invited to apply by April 17th for a chance to showcase and pitch their products. Selected winners will receive cash prizes.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Generic car crash
Fatality reported in Washington County Crash
Triplet calves were born on a family farm in Monticello one month ago.
Rare triplet calves born on fifth-generation Monticello farm

Latest News

Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters
Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters
Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers
Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers
After being destroyed in a fire two years ago, Iowa church reopens in time for Easter
After being destroyed in a fire two years ago, Iowa church reopens in time for Easter
Learn several ways to prepare and enjoy eggs in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn several ways to prepare and enjoy eggs in this Fareway Cooking Segment