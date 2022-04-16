Hy-Vee partnered with 24-7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium to support local women and minority owned businesses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is introducing a new brand to its Waterloo and Cedar Falls stores called K-D’z Krochet Designz. Kenesha Davis founded the brand, featuring crochet designed coasters, pacifier clips, hats, and more. She joins several other brands at Waterloo and Cedar Falls Hy-Vee stores from local women, and minority owned businesses.

Hy-Vee partnered with the 24-7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium. It’s a business accelerator based in Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

Davis encourages everyone check out the new products.

“Just make sure that they are coming to Hy-Vee to buy our products, we all have our business cards and information available. Also through 24-7 Black, they are like the vehicle that helped us get here to the Hy-Vee stores.” Davis explained.

Hy-Vee will also host its first Hy-Vee Opportunity Inclusive Business Summit in Hiawatha next month. Local minority and women-owned businesses are invited to apply by April 17th for a chance to showcase and pitch their products. Selected winners will receive cash prizes.

