Des Moines car crash causes vehicle to hit two teenagers on sidewalk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police say at approximately 3:35 pm on Friday, two teenagers walking on the sidewalk were reportedly hit by a car.

Officials say that one vehicle was traveling eastbound when it was struck by a northbound car as it was attempting to cross SW Ninth St. at Kirkwood. The collision then sent one of the vehicles onto a nearby sidewalk where it hit the two teenagers.

Both teenagers were transported to a nearby hospital.

No word on the state of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.