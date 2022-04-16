Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Des Moines car crash causes vehicle to hit two teenagers on sidewalk

Both teenagers were transported to a nearby hospital.
Both teenagers were transported to a nearby hospital.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police say at approximately 3:35 pm on Friday, two teenagers walking on the sidewalk were reportedly hit by a car.

Officials say that one vehicle was traveling eastbound when it was struck by a northbound car as it was attempting to cross SW Ninth St. at Kirkwood. The collision then sent one of the vehicles onto a nearby sidewalk where it hit the two teenagers.

Both teenagers were transported to a nearby hospital.

No word on the state of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
35-year-old Nicole Owens was killed in a shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity feels impact of inflation
Habitat for Humanity sees impact of rising inflation
Iowa City West’s second half performance powers Trojans past Little Hawks
Iowa City West’s second half performance powers Trojans past Little Hawks
Nonprofit hiding eggs
Nonprofit raises money by hiding eggs in people’s front-yards
Nonprofit hiding eggs
Nonprofit hiding eggs in front yards to raise money
On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased