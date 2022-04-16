Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dalsing, Dubuque’s former police chief for more than a decade, dies

Mark Dalsing, in a formal portrait from his time with the Dubuque Police Department.
Mark Dalsing, in a formal portrait from his time with the Dubuque Police Department.(City of Dubuque)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The recently retired police chief for the Dubuque Police Department has died, according to a report.

The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reports that Mark Dalsing, 55, died on Friday.

Dalsing began his career with the Dubuque Police Department in 1989, rising to the chief’s position in February 2010. He served in that role until his retirement became effective on September 25, 2021.

The Telegraph-Herald said that he moved on to become the affordable housing director for the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
They claimed Thursday that a state panel wrongly rejected their challenge to her nomination...
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Generic car crash
Fatality reported in Washington County Crash
On Friday, a local nonprofit was gearing up to hide thousands of eggs in people’s front lawns,...
Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased

Latest News

Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters
Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters
Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers
Drive time: Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers
After being destroyed in a fire two years ago, Iowa church reopens in time for Easter
After being destroyed in a fire two years ago, Iowa church reopens in time for Easter
Hy-Vee partnered with 24-7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium to support local women and...
Hy-Vee partnered with 24-7 Black Leadership Advancement Consortium to support local women and minority owned businesses