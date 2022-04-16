Dalsing, Dubuque’s former police chief for more than a decade, dies

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The recently retired police chief for the Dubuque Police Department has died, according to a report.

The Dubuque Telegraph-Herald reports that Mark Dalsing, 55, died on Friday.

Dalsing began his career with the Dubuque Police Department in 1989, rising to the chief’s position in February 2010. He served in that role until his retirement became effective on September 25, 2021.

The Telegraph-Herald said that he moved on to become the affordable housing director for the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

