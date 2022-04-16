Cedar Rapids Surgeon says number of people coming to ER with shooting/stab wounds has increased

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A surgeon with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids said the mass shooting at Taboo Night Club Sunday morning was highlighting an alarming trend.

12-people were shot at the nightclub; two of the people died.

It’s specifically the number of people being treated for gunshot wounds and stabbings in the emergency rooms across Cedar Rapids.

“Around 2015, we were seeing about 3%-4% of the individuals were showing up with penetration trauma,” said Dr. Vincent Reid, the Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids Surgeon Chairman. “Over the past two or three years, that has jumped to 9%-10%,”

Dr. Reid’s focus is primarily on Cancer patients, but he’s oftentimes called into the emergency room to help and has seen this number of people jump firsthand.

“Something is going on in our community that needs to be addressed urgently,” she said.

A spokesperson for Unity Point St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids said 29 people showed up at their hospital with gunshot wounds. That number increased to 42 in 2020 and e28 in 2021. So far this year, 10-people have been treated. Dr. Reid said this increase wasn’t just in Cedar Rapids hospitals, this was a national trend.

“It’s always traumatic, even to providers, when they see somebody who was hurt,” he said. “As a physician, our first instinct is to save that person, make them better, but there’s a visceral response to it. There’s an emotional impact.”

He said there isn’t one particular answer to fixing this issue but said conversations need to start happening.

“It seems cliché about starting a conversation, but it’s about a conversation and how we view each other as humans,” he said. “We need to start humanizing each other.”

