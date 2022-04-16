After getting thrown into the fire as a freshman, Connor Colby will look to take more strides as a sophomore

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When Connor Colby committed to Iowa back at Kennedy, he said there was “not a better place to be” for an offensive lineman.

When he officially committed in 2020, He said his first priority would be development in the weight room. in 2022, that development is apparent.

“(I’m) about 310 right now,” he said Tuesday. His weight gain of about 15 pounds is apparent.

His teammates already knew he could play. One of his mentors Kyler Schott, who waxed poetic about his former teammate on KCRG 9.2′s On Iowa Live.

“He’s a big animal,” he said Monday. “I think (the offensive line) has a bright future.”

Plus, one of his coaches says there are even more gains to be made for Colby.

“Connor Colby is still pretty far away from his physical potential,” said Iowa head strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite. “You can still be aggressive with him.”

He’s was thrown into the fire as a true freshman in 2021, but now that’s he’s got some more experience Colby says he’s ready to improve on the field, not just the weight room.

““I didn’t really know what I was doing out there, just got thrown in there so I wasn’t always doing the right things,” Colby said. “Now it’s more just kind of simplifying stuff for me, it helps me think a lot quicker than what I was in the fall.”

Iowa’s offensive line will be relativley young this year, Colby is one of only of two returners with 10 or more starts in their careers. But he says they are gelling.

“We’re all just learning as a group, and trying to cover each other’s back out there so.” Colby said. “Ultimately it’s gonna lead to more success.”

The man who helped mentor them, Schott, is confident in his guys.

“Definitely a little young, maybe not as much experience,” Schott said Monday. “But they’re big and they’re nasty for sure. This last year, I wouldn’t have wanted to go against them.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.