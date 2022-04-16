Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

After getting thrown into the fire as a freshman, Connor Colby will look to take more strides as a sophomore

By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When Connor Colby committed to Iowa back at Kennedy, he said there was “not a better place to be” for an offensive lineman.

When he officially committed in 2020, He said his first priority would be development in the weight room. in 2022, that development is apparent.

“(I’m) about 310 right now,” he said Tuesday. His weight gain of about 15 pounds is apparent.

His teammates already knew he could play. One of his mentors Kyler Schott, who waxed poetic about his former teammate on KCRG 9.2′s On Iowa Live.

“He’s a big animal,” he said Monday. “I think (the offensive line) has a bright future.”

Plus, one of his coaches says there are even more gains to be made for Colby.

“Connor Colby is still pretty far away from his physical potential,” said Iowa head strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite. “You can still be aggressive with him.”

He’s was thrown into the fire as a true freshman in 2021, but now that’s he’s got some more experience Colby says he’s ready to improve on the field, not just the weight room.

““I didn’t really know what I was doing out there, just got thrown in there so I wasn’t always doing the right things,” Colby said. “Now it’s more just kind of simplifying stuff for me, it helps me think a lot quicker than what I was in the fall.”

Iowa’s offensive line will be relativley young this year, Colby is one of only of two returners with 10 or more starts in their careers. But he says they are gelling.

“We’re all just learning as a group, and trying to cover each other’s back out there so.” Colby said. “Ultimately it’s gonna lead to more success.”

The man who helped mentor them, Schott, is confident in his guys.

“Definitely a little young, maybe not as much experience,” Schott said Monday. “But they’re big and they’re nasty for sure. This last year, I wouldn’t have wanted to go against them.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I became a whore” Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post...
‘I became a whore’ Workers say sexual harassment culture exists within Cedar Rapids Post Office
The new owners of the Field of Dreams Movie Site, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, are unveiling...
$80 million Field of Dreams Movie Site expansion unveiled
West Liberty
‘We couldn’t do this anymore,’ West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
Cedar Rapids woman starts fitness journey after 40 and becomes champion bodybuilder
35-year-old Nicole Owens was killed in a shooting at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids.
Family of Taboo shooting victim remembers her at vigil

Latest News

For most University of Iowa football players, their focus is on spring ball, but one player is...
Iowa’s Brecht balancing baseball and football this spring
Drew Tate remembers his legendary throw in Orlando 17 years later
Drew Tate remembers his legendary throw in Orlando 17 years later
Former Hawkeye QB Drew Tate is moving through the coaching world as a volunteer assistant at UNI
Former Hawkeye QB Drew Tate is moving through the coaching world as a volunteer assistant at UNI
Iowa Hawkeye Men's basketball star Keegan Murray is leaving the University for the NBA.
Keegan Murray named Karl Malone Award recipient