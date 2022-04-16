Show You Care
After being destroyed in a fire two years ago, Iowa church reopens in time for Easter(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - The light shines through the stained glass windows onto the new church pews just two years after the congregation at Pleasantville Christian Church was at a crossroads, KCCI’s Beau Bowman reports.

As Deacon Joyce Metcalf looks out into the newly built Pleasantville Church, she’s reminded of the scene here two years ago as a fire destroyed the structure that had been standing since 1900.

For the last two years, Metcalf, and the rest of the congregation held services in the local funeral home. Hours of planning the details, some of it coming from her husband, Craig, whose family was some of the church’s founding members. But on Easter Sunday, Craig Metcalf won’t be sitting in the new church pews.

Craig had a stroke in November, and died from a brain bleed. Shortly after Craig died, the church board chair, Lois Turnage, lost a battle to COVID-19. But the two important members of the church will be remembered.

“We’re going to be having two candles,” said the Rev. Don Naftz. “One for Craig, one for Lois, that will be lit right after a poem is written.”

Paying tribute to the two church leaders who helped resurrect the sanctuary from the ashes and never got the chance to see its beauty.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

