Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week.

Television station KCCI reports that firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home.

Authorities have not yet released their names.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

