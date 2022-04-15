Show You Care
Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week.

Television station KCCI reports that firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home.

Authorities have not yet released their names.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

