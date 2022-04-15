“We couldn’t do this anymore.” - West Liberty firefighters say they will quit if requests aren’t met

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - West Liberty could be without a fire department in a matter of weeks. The volunteers who make up the department sent the city a letter this week demanding they change how financial resources are divided up and accusing city leaders of micromanaging.

The city responded Thursday afternoon with their own message.

West Liberty Fire Chief, Kirt Sickels says this resignation letter came as the last straw. He says unfair treatment from the city has gone on for several years.

“It’s something that we really don’t want to do but the city has basically tied our hands,” he told TV-9. “We’ve been in limbo for about two and a half years and we are just trying to force hands so that we can finally get something done and start anew.”

The letter accuses the city of making outlandish demands to the department without giving them proper funding. It also states that administration made it hard or nearly impossible to recruit and hire additional volunteers.

“It’s been a hard couple years here lately. We’ve lost a lot of members due to moving, but some due to just the turmoil,” said Assistant Chief Tom Christensen.

Between that and the nearly 800 calls they went on last year, they say they’ve had enough. Their demands are simple - a 28E Agreement among the city, the fire department and the rural township they serve. Sickels says it would allow all three parties to make the decisions on how those resources should be spent.

The city responded Thursday afternoon stating the accusations were “either wrong or wholly unfounded”. The city says they’re willing to mediate the matter. But if they can’t come to an agreement before May 1st, they could lose the department, and have to rely on services farther out of the way.

“Atalissa, Nichols, they have an ambulance but they are only first responders so they cannot transport,” said said Christensen.

But the city says it’s committed to providing emergency services within the City limits.

Both sides write they don’t want this resignation go through.

“We are united and we hope the community and everybody will get behind us so that we can get that 28E Agency.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.